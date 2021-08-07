Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Tokyo Olympics: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu & others laud his historic win

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR/INSTA/TAAPSEE PANNU BTown on Neeraj Chopra winning gold at Tokyo Olympics

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics. He has made the country proud as he won a gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw, winning India its first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics. Bollywood celebrities stuck to their screens to watch the historic moment and soon after the win, they took their social media and lauded Neeraj Chopra for the same.

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "It’s a GOLD First place medalHeartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020."

Taapsee Pannu wrote, "It’s a gold!!!!!!! I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!!"

"HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! Kudos to @Neeraj_chopra1 for the first-ever athletics gold medal at #TokyoOlympics. @WeAreTeamIndia #Cheer4India," said Abhishek Bachchan.

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "GOLD GOLD GOLD GOLD!! Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 !!! Our very first gold in Athletics...an incredibly proud moment for the whole nation!! History has been made!"

"Gold Gold Gold. @Neeraj_chopra1 Congratulations Champion !!#Olympics #gold What a proud moment for every Indian across the world. Jai Hind !!!!!" wrote Riteish Deshmuk.