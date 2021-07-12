Neena Gupta talks about her Goodbye co-actor Rashmika Mandanna: She is very cute

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEENA_GUPTA,RASHMIKA_MANDANNA Neena Gupta talks about her Goodbye co-actor Rashmika Mandanna

Veteran actress Neena Gupta will be next seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye. The film is a multi-starrer and also stars South superstar Rashmika Mandanna and Elli Avrram. It seems that the cast of the film has bonded well as they are all praise for each other. Talking to Bombay Times, Neena Gupta talked about her bond with Rashmika and revealed that they became friends on the first day of the shoot itself.

Neena Gupta said, "Rashmika is very cute! She’s a sweet girl and a good actor. On the first day itself we became friends. Also, Rashmika has a cute little pet. It’s a three months old dog called Aura. She comes to the set with her pet and we all play with it."

This will be the first time that senior actors Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen together in a film. Talking about the same, the actress added, "Everybody is surprised that this is my first film with Amitabh Bachchan (in the 39 years of her film career), but that’s the truth! Chalo, at least now I get to work with him. Honestly, I was a little in awe of him. However, as time went by, we chatted a lot on sets, and I became normal."

Meanwhile, on Father's Day in June, Rashmika Mandanna and Elli Avrram had surprised Big B with a cake and a bouquet of flowers to wish him on the special day. Big B took to his blog to share heartwarming pictures of the surprise. Talking about the surprise, Big B wrote, "and the day has been filled with some old time memories with the Director and the cast and crew of the film .. who as you can see have taken the Father’s Day somewhat seriously and come together just as I leave to wish, and to generously gift me a cake and the bouquet of flowers."

On a related note, Goodbye will be Rashmika Mandanna's second Bollywood film, her Hindi debut being Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Talking about working with big B, she said, "Initially when I read the script, it was just about the script because nobody told me anything about who was going to be cast beside me! I liked the script and later I was told that, Bachchan sir would be in the film and I was like, 'wait, come again. what?!' It sounded too good to be true and I thought someone was playing a prank."

"Until the announcement was done, I was like, 'ok, is this happening? what is happening, please someone tell me'. Then the announcement happened and I was like 'ok, this is happening'," Rashmika added.