Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals, ‘never found romance in real life, so enjoying it on screen’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will shortly appear in Kushan Nandy's forthcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The versatile actor will appear alongside actress Neha Sharma on the big screen. Mahakshay Kumar, Mithun Chakroborty's son, is also making a comeback with the film. During a recent event, the actor was asked about his thoughts on playing romantic scenes on screen. The actor's reaction was hilarious.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, the actor said Who doesn't like romance? He further added that he means it when he actually enjoys it. Nawaz revealed that “I didn't find romance in real life. Cinema provided me with what I was missing in real life. That is all I require, thank you. I have felt like an actor. Nawazuddin continued, in reference to his personal life struggle with his estranged wife Aaliya, "I don't know what is happening in my real and reel life, things have become so blurred."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on work front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's films include Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijan, and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Sarfarosh, starring Aamir Khan, was his acting debut in 1999. To mention a few, the actor will appear in future films such as Afwaah, Bole Chudiyan, Haddi, Adbhut, Tiku weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and The Maya Tape.

On the personal front, the actor sued his wife Aaliya and brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui for defamation. However, according to reports, the actor later dropped the case. Nawazuddin's first film since the issue will be Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The film's cinematography is handled by Sourabh Waghmare, and the music is composed by Anup Bhat. The film, produced by Naeem Siddiqui in partnership with Kiran Shroff, is set to hit theatres on May 12.

