Nawazuddin Siddiqui files for kids' custody as wife Aaliya says 'divorce will happen for sure'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is going through a rough patch right now. His life seems to be in turmoil with the actor’s relationship with his wife Aaliya hitting rock bottom. The two, who had been contemplating divorce a few years back but patched up for the sake of their daughters, once again things went ugly after the actor’s mother filed an FIR against her. Now, Aaliya has confirmed that the actor has reached out for settlement, but added that she will fight for the custody of their kids as they do not want to live with him. She also mentioned that the 'divorce will happen for sure'.

Earlier this week, Nawazuddin filed a defamation case against brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya. The actor has demanded Rs 100 crore and an apology letter. “Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him,” Aaliya told E-Times.

ALSO READ: ‘Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s male manager hugged my minor daughter in inappropriate manner,’ claims Aaliya

Nawazuddin's statement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a social media post reacted to the allegations by his wife Aaliyah and said, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions." He said, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children."

He added, "First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.(sic)” He also added, “Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

"She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for the last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably."

Just before Nawazuddin Siddiqui's post, his wife Aaliyah had shared a video and accused him of throwing her and their kids out of the house. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui got married in 2009 and are parents to two children- a son named Yaani and a daughter named Shora.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya's feud, says 'I am glad you...'

Latest Entertainment News