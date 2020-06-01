Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passes away at 42; shocked Bollywood pays tribute

Image Source : TWITTER Music composer wajid Khan dies at 43

Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away today. Wajid Khan was not keeping well for some time, he was admitted to Surana Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai. He recently composed Salman Khan’s songs ‘Pyaar Karona’ and ‘Bhai Bhai. The tragic news was confirmed to India TV by Sonu Nigam. Wajid was admitted to hospital due to kidney ailment, he also had heart disease. He was on venilator support.

Salim Merchant wrote on Twitter, “ Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un”

Wajid Khan will be cremated at 7.45 am at Versova burial gound.

Sajid-Wajid duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998, and later composed many albums for the Salman's films, including Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Wanted and Dabangg franchise. Most recently, Sajid-Wajid composed Salman’s 'Bhai Bhai' and Pyar Karona songs that launched on Salman's music channel on YouTube.

Bollywood celebrities expressed shock and they took to Twitter to pay tribute to Wajid.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7”

Shweta Pandit wrote on Twitter, "Devastated! Mere @wajidkhan7 bhai, always full of life, so talented, encouraging and one of the most caring people ive met in our music industry, you’ve left us so soon. Wajid bhai, may God keep you safe in his arms. Your music keeps you alive with us! Im so broken with this news."

She further wrote in another tweet, "Just last month, @wajidkhan7 bhai texted, telling me to take care in Italy due to #COVID19 and today im shocked that he passed away due to Covid. He sent me so so many blessings for my baby girl just a few weeks ago. Life can take such harsh turns in just a matter of days ??"

Harshdeep Kaur wrote on Twitter, “Extremely sad to hear about @wajidkhan7 ji… Gone too soon!! May god bless his soul”

Sona Mohapatra posted on Twitter, “Heartbreaking news. Wajid no more. Spent time on the SRGMP show with him as a co-judge & he was so kind & generous. I know he was ailing for a while, regret not picking up the phone on him in this lockdown. Stunned & sad.”

Wajid Khan began his career as a singer with the 2008 movie Partner. He has sung popular numbers like 'Hud Hud Dabangg', 'Jalwa', 'Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita' and 'Fevicol Se' among others.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage