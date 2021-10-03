Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ARYANKHAN/GAURIKHAN Mumbai Drug Bust: NCB probes megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan

Eight persons were on Sunday detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau allegedly in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on Saturday night, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Aryan Khan -- the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan -- is among the youngsters being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which bust a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner on Saturday. An NCB official said that Aryan is among several others who are likely to be questioned in connection with the alleged party that they attended aboard the luxury ship on a Mumbai-Goa cruise.

In the first of its kind operation on a cruise ship, the NCB swooped onto the raid party being held on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and detained around eight persons including Aryan Khan. "Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Sameer Wankhede told ANI.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: NCB raids rave party onboard cruise, children of prominent Bollywood actors being probed

He added, "It's a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs, involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light." Among those brought in for questioning to the NCB office in Mumbai include three women, all residents of Delhi.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who led the raid on the ship along with a team of officials, declined to comment on the developments as the investigations are underway.

The operation followed a tip-off on the proposed rave party that was planned aboard a cruise ship bound on a Mumbai-Goa voyage, setting sail from the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

The participation for the party was reportedly done via social media with the ticket rates upwards of Rs 75,000 per person. To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.

A comprehensive search of their belongings as also the cruise ship is being carried out, while the detainees were sent for a medical examination.

-With IANS inputs