Mumbai: NCB raids rave party onboard cruise, children of prominent Bollywood actors being probed

The Narcotics Control Bureau carried out a raid and busted a rave party on a cruise ship mid-sea off the Mumbai coast. The raid is still underway and the NCB officials were in the process of registering a FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. NCB on Sunday said that children of prominent Bollywood actors are being investigated in connection with the raid that was conducted on Saturday. Sources in the department revealed that around 10 persons, were detained for allegedly being part of the rave party.

Speaking to media, Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director said, "So far no arrest has been made by us." "We have intercepted some persons. The probe is underway. Drugs have been recovered. We are investigating 8-10 persons," Wankhede told the reporters. "I can't comment on it", added Wankhede when asked, "Was any celebrity present at the party?"

The NCB officials claimed that a few days ago, they had received information about the rave party that was being organised on the passenger cruise ship which was to leave for Goa on Saturday evening. The NCB personnel accordingly, booked tickets and boarded the cruise ship disguised as passengers.

"As soon as the cruise ship left Mumbai coast and reached mid-sea, a few passengers started consuming drugs after which the NCB officials began their operation and caught them red-handed," said a source.

Cocaine and other synthetics drugs have been found in their possession, which were subsequently seized during the raid, said officials.

