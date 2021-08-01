Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRUNAL THAKUR Mrunal Thakur's FIRST look as Sita In Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film out

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur who earned a name for herself with her performance in films like Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, John Abraham's Batla House and most recently Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan is making her entry in Telugu industry opposite versatile actor Dulquer Salmaan in his second film being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

While Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of 'Lieutenant' Ram, Mrunal Thakur will be seen as his lady love Sita. The makers revealed the first look of Mrunal's character on the occasion of her birthday.

Sharing the poster, Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Here’s a gift from me to you on my special day! Here to conquer your hearts with the lovely Dulquer Salmaan.”

The glimpse shows Dulquer Salmaan clicking a beautiful picture of Mrunal. The romantic chemistry between the two is sure to win hearts.

Last week, the makers also shared Dulquer’s look from the film. Director Hanu Raghavapudi said the actor “poured life into this character with sheer hardwork.”

The film is produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema, while Vyjayanthi Movies presents it.

Known for making heart-touching romantic entertainers, Hanu has picked yet another intriguing subject for Production No 7 of Swapna Cinema. The big-budget film is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

The makers have wrapped up an extensive shooting schedule in Kashmir.