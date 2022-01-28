Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia & others congratulate newlyweds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNI ROY FAN PAGE Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding

Actress Mouni Roy tied the sacred knot with beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. After a traditional South Indian wedding in the morning, Mouni exchanged wedding vows with Suraj as per Bengali traditions. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa with close friends and family in attendance. The wedding festivities took place at Hilton Goa Resort, Candolim. In no time, fans and their friends from the industry were seen showering love on newlyweds. Celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia among others congratulated Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar on their big day.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Anushka Sharma reposted Mouni’s wedding pictures and wrote, "Congratulations Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. Cherish this beautiful bond of friendship and togetherness!! Live in love” followed by a heart emoji.

Congratulating the couple, Alia Bhatt penned a sweet note. Sharing a picture from their mandap, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Congratulations Moun! You look so beautiful and happyyyyy!!!! Wishing you both all the love in the world!" along with red heart emojis.

"Congratulations @imouniroy @nambiar13… Best times, best wishes," wrote Neha Dhupia.

Image Source : INSTA/ANUSHKA SHARMA, ALIA BHATT, NEHA Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Neha Dhupia's Instagram Stories

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar intimate dreamy wedding ceremony was all about love, traditions and unlimited laughter. For the special day, Mouni opted for a heavy red lehenga adorned with elaborate gold embroidery while Suraj looked dashing in a beige sherwani along with a matching stole. Several pictures and videos from the wedding day surfaced on the internet. Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar first wedding video is all about traditions, love & laughter

Earlier, Mouni Roy shared some loved up pictures with her husband. Alongside the pictures, the actress wrote, "I found him at last..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni."

Mouni and Suraj first met in Dubai. Though they never confirmed their relationship, they were seen together at parties. On the professional front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni will be playing the role of an antagonist. On the other hand, Suraj is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai.