Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor shares radiant selfie as she's back on sets

Bollywood's fashion queen Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who's going to be a mother soon, was back on sets on Wednesday. The actress in her latest social media post shared the update with her fans. The 'Raanjhanaa' star took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning selfie of her getting back to the working mode. In the picture, the 36-year-old star looked radiant, as she flaunted her pregnancy glow. She captioned it "Back on set......"

She could be seen donning a neutral-shade printed outfit; her long wavy hairs were clipped. Sonam's bronze nude makeup look complimented the entire look. Take a look

Sonam Kapoor's maternity shoots

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor shared stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoot. Flaunting her baby bump in a sheer black kaftan, she accessorised her look with statement earrings and tied her hair into a neat bun. Dropping them, Sonam Kapor wrote, "Kaftan life with my (baby emoticon) #everydayphenomenal". ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence robbery: Police arrest a couple for Rs 2.41 crore theft

On March 21, in a social media post, Sonam announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja will be welcoming their first child this fall. She also shared a few images in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand. For the unversed, the duo had tied the knot back in 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony, in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

The actress, who Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK, will star in Shome Makhija's crime thriller Blind, co-starring Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak. It is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The movie is being directed by Shome Makhija and bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.

