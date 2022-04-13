Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence robbery: Police arrest a couple for Rs 2.41 crore theft

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

In a shocking state of affairs, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's residence in Delhi was reportedly robbed. Cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.41 crore were stolen from the house located at the Indian capital's Amrita Shergill Marg. Sonam's father-in-law Harish Ahuja, mother-in-law Priya Ahuja and Anand's grandmother Sarla stay in the apartment. At that time, Priya lodged a complaint on the matter and their staff were being questioned. However, now the cops have arrested a couple in connection with the theft.

"A couple arrested in connection with Rs 2.41 crore robbery at actor Sonam Kapoor's in-laws' residence in Delhi," said Amrutha Guguloth, DCP New Delhi.

Being a high profile case, it was kept under cover and reports suggest that the robbery took place in February. Sonam's mother-in-law has lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq Road police station, after which the Police questioned 25 employees, 9 caretakers, drivers, gardeners and other workers in the matter. Not just the Delhi Police, even the FSL is also involved in evidence collection from the crime scene. Also Read: Sonam Kapoor calls first three months of pregnancy period 'tough': Nobody tells you how hard it is

As per the complaint, Sarla Ahuja claimed she got to know of the theft on February 11 when she checked her cupboards for jewellery and cash. She had last checked the jewellery 2 years ago. The complaint was lodged on February 23. Cybercriminals dupe Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja of Rs 27 crore, 10 arrested

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are all set to welcome their first baby soon. The couple had announced the good news on March 21, in an Instagram post. Along with a few images, she wrote, "Four hands.To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."