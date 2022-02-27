'Rule your queendom...,' mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous in new maternity shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJAL AGGARWAL Kajal Aggarwal's new maternity shoot

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is a confident and stunning mom-to-be, as seen in her latest social media post. Taking to her Instagram handle, recently, Kajal posted a clip in which she looks stunning, flaunting her baby bump in a pink dress. In the caption, she penned powerful and motivational affirmations. "You are worthy. You are capable. You are the best version of yourself. Book the ticket. Write the book. Create the dream. Celebrate yourself. Rule your queendom," she wrote.

Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, recently had a traditional baby shower ceremony (Godh Bharai). For the occasion, the couple opted for ethnic wear. Kajal looked graceful in a traditional Banarasi pink saree that she teamed up with ethnic jewellery. Gautam twinned with her in a white kurta-pyjama and a red jacket. Sharing an adorable picture with Gautam, Kajal captioned it as, "गोदभराई (Godh Bharai)."

On the occasion of New Year, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu announced their pregnancy. "Here’s looking at you 2022," followed by a pregnant woman emoji. For the unversed, the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30 in 2020. The couple's fairytale wedding was attended by her close friends and family and was a private affair. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam dated for three years then remained friends for seven years and later, got married.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika!', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on March 3. Helmed by Brinda Master, Govind Vasantha of '96' fame has scored the music for 'Hey Sinamika.' It has been produced by Jio Studios with Global One Studios as Associate Producer.