Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
Mohanlal, Malayalam actor, hospitalised following breathing issues | Deets inside

South film industry's popular film writer and columnist Sreedhar Pillai confirmed the news of Mohanlal being admitted to the hospital through a post on his X account. Check out the actor's medical bulletin below.

Reported By : Atul Singh Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: August 18, 2024 15:58 IST
Malayalam actor Mohanlal
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malayalam actor Mohanlal

Mohanlal, popular Malayalam actor, has been hospitalised after he returned from Gujarat recently where he was shooting for his next film, L2: Empuraan. South film industry's popular film writer and columnist Sreedhar Pillai confirmed the news of Mohanlal being admitted to the hospital on his X account. He posted a medical bulletin of Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham Hospital in Kochi in his post. ''Wishing @Mohanlal a speedy recovery!'' he wrote along with the medical bulletin.

See the post:

As per the bulletin, the actor was admitted on August 16 after complaining of high fever, difficulty in breathing and generalised myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He is also advised to take medications with five days rest and to avoid crowded places.

On the work front

Mohanlal was seen in a Malayalam epic action drama film titled Malaikottai Vaaliban, which was released in January this year. Apart from Mohanlal, the movie also featured Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait and Katha Nandi among others. The Malayalam star also has Barroz, Kannappa and L2: Empuraan in the pipeline.

His upcoming Barroz has now locked a new release date. This is not the first time, the release date of the film has been changed, it was first announced back in 2019, and has been delayed multiple times. The Malayalam-language film went on floors in 2021 and is based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

Barroz is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while the music is composed by Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian.

