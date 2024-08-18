Before Stree 2, THESE 10 Bollywood sequels shattered box office records

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bollywood sequels with outstanding box office performances

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, is unstoppable at the box office. Despite being released alongside two big films, Stree 2 has outshined its competitors easily and continues to rule even after three days of its theatrical release. With this pace, it is clearly evident that Stree 2 will easily surpass the lifetime collections of its predecessor. This won't be the first time that any sequel has performed way better than its OG part. We have listed down 10 such sequels, which performed better than its first part.

Gadar 2

Released in 2023, the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer became one of the highest grossers not only of the year but created an all-time record for a Hindi film. Its nett collections in India stood at Rs 525.70 crore after 10 weeks of theatrical run.

OMG 2

Starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, the film performed better than its original flick and minted Rs 151.16 crore nett in India.

Dhoom 2

One of the most popular films of its time, wherein Hrithik Roshan played the lead antagonist. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, Dhoom 2's total nett collection in India stood at Rs 80.91 crore, which is more than double than its predecessor released in 2004.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

In the film, Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar as the male lead. However, this did not affect its popularity and the film performed exceptionally well at the box office. It minted Rs 184.32 nett in India and its worldwide collections stood at Rs 265.5 crore.

Dabangg 2

The second installment in the franchise featured Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Vinod Khanna in pivotal roles. The total nett collections in India for Dabangg 2 was Rs 155 crore, which was nearly Rs 15 crore more than the 2010 release.

Race 2

Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor-starrer Race 2 was released in 2013. The nett collections in India for Race 2 was just over Rs 100 crore, which was much better than the 2008 release, which stood at Rs 60.64 crore.

Singham Returns

The second installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe starred Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Singham Again after six weeks of theatrical run minted Rs 140.60 nett in India while Singham (2011) minted Rs 100.5 crore at the box office.

Drishyam 2

It is the sequel to the 2015 release of the same name. Drishyam 2 shattered several box office records upon its release and minted nearly four times than its predecessor. The nett collections of Drishyam 2 in India stood at Rs 239.67 crore.

Phir Hera Pheri

One of the cult comedy classic features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the key roles. The first part of the series came in 2000 and became a sleeper hit. However, this was not the case in its next edition as Phir Hera Pheri minted way more than its previous film at the box office. The nett total collection of Phir Hera Pheri was Rs 40.82 crore in India.

Don 2

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, the film earned Rs 107.21 crore in India and its worldwide collections stood at Rs 210.35 crore.

