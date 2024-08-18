Stree 2 vs Vedaa vs Khel Khel Mein: Who won box office battle on first Saturday?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Box office battle on Independence Day 2024

Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein were released in cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day earlier this week. With Raksha Bandhan on Monday, August 19, these films are enjoying the advantage of the five-day extended weekend. However, it is only the Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree 2, who is getting immense love and applause from the audience. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark easily in just three days of its release, while the other two are struggling to attract audiences to the theatres. Let us find out the box office collections of these films after Day 3.

Stree 2

As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 44 crore on Saturday, taking its total collections to Rs 135.7 crore in just three days of theatrical release. Stree 2 opened to a massive Rs 51.8 crore on Thursday, making it the biggest Bollywood opener of 2024. Trade analysts are predicting that Stree 2 will easily cross the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of this extended weekend and its lifetime collections could be around Rs 350-400 crore.

Vedaa

Starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, the film is an actioner which gained a little momentum on Saturday after witnessing a massive fall on its second day. The film minted Rs 2.4 crore on its third day, taking the total collections to Rs 10.57 crore after three days.

Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer too picked up on Saturday but still, the numbers are not good. As per Sacnilk, Khel Khel Mein minted just Rs 2.85 crore on its third day of theatrical release. The total collections now stand at Rs 10 crore, which is surprisingly marginally less than John's film.

Looking at these figures, it is clearly evident that Amar Kaushik's directorial Stree 2 has outshined its competitors at the box office by a huge margin and will remain unstoppable throughout its theatrical run.