INSIDE Mira Rajput's Switzerland vacation: Beautiful views, water bodies and greenery

Mira Rajput is currently vacationing in Switzerland with her husband Shahid Kapoor, kids Misha and Zain. The star wife has been sharing glimpses of her trip with her fans on social media, which features artistic views. beautiful water bodies and greenery. Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Mira wrote, "Took the beautiful Bernina Express to Poschiavo. A dip, some rock castles and a pizza later..."

Mira Rajput's latest pictures

In the first picture, Mira Kapoor could be seen striking a casual pose with one hand in her pocket. She looked pretty in a pink pullover sweater and white flared pants. She sported a funky white-hued pair of sunglasses, soaking her feet in the water. The backdrop of the picture was that of green hills and grey clouds. Mira gave a sheer treat to the eyes by posting a photo of the blue waters while a red-coloured ball seemed to be floating. The place in the picture was surrounded by lush greenery.

In the third picture, Mira highlighted a serene pathway, encircled by trees on either side while the distant clear waters could be seen hiding in plain sight. As for the fourth picture, Mira posed for the camera in front of a pretty house, light pink in colour with hanging nightlamps from the walls. The brown and white shaded windows had beautiful red-coloured rose plants on the window sill as well. ALSO READ: IIFA 2022 Green Carpet: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan dazzle in white; Celebs arrive in style

The beautiful destination of Switzerland was revealed in the fifth picture where Mira showed the picturesque landscape having a striking contrast of green grass, crystal clear waters, blue skies, and floating white clouds.

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Mira in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. Next, he will be seen in Bull and Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled. Also, he has Raj and DK's untitled quirky drama thriller project co-starring Raashii Khanna. Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Karisma on birthday with adorable post, calls her 'pride of our family'

