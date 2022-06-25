Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Karisma on birthday with adorable post, calls her 'pride of our family'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor wished her sister Karisma Kapoor on her 48th birthday with an adorable childhood picture. The actress took to her social media and expressed her love for her elder sister as she shared a cute photo of little Karisma. Calling her the 'best sister,' Bebo wrote, "To the pride of our family …This is my most favourite picture of you, Aaj Sab bolo... Happy birthday to our LoLo #just the best sister ever… @therealkarismakapoor."

After Kareena's post, several of Bebo and Lolo's fans, friends and family members wished the Raja Babu actress. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy birthday Lolo." Ranveer Singh posted heart emojis. "Ohhh lolo (heart emojis) happy birthday to our loveliest," Amruta Arora wished Karisma. Director Zoya Akhtar also commented on the photo saying, "How cute (smiley emoji) happy b Lolo."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is currently holidaying in London with her family, husband Saif Ali Khan and two sons, Taimur and Jeh. They are accompanied by their relatives Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Nitasha Nanda. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan's UK shopping diaries, asks 'Mr Khan is that you?'

Kareena Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

The actress recently wrapped her OTT debut, which is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It is based on a story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way. The project also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles.

Kareena also has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in her kitty, It is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. It is the official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film 'Forrest Gump' and is directed by Advait Chandan.