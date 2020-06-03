Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MILINDRUNNING Milind Soman goes running with wife Ankita Konwar after 75 days, shares pic

Milind Soman Soman is a fitness inspiration and there is no denying that. The former supermodel is not only known for his impeccable looks but also his health conscious routine even at the age of 54. The actor-model had his first run after 75 days recently and shared an inspiring picture along with wife Amkita Konwar.

Taking to Instagram, Milind Soman shared the picture and wrote, "First run on first day of Unlock one!!! When you haven't run for 75 days, you have to take it slow its unlock one for the body as well, so no matter the level of excitement, control is key ! Just a slow 5k enjoying the cool weather, mild drizzle and the lack of traffic and people, feeling F.I.N.E !!!!!!! And yes, I pulled the mask down while running and nobody was around!".

