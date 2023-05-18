Michael Douglas felicitated at Cannes Film Festival 2023 by the Indian Pavilion

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @MICHAELKIRKDOUGLAS Ant-Man star Michael Douglas honored by the Indian Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Hollywood veteran actor Michael Douglas was warmly welcomed at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 by the Indian Pavilion. The actor took over the Pavilion and addressed those who were present. The American actor opened up about his love for India and Indian films. He also said, “Film is an International language.” He was also felicitated by Shailendra Singh, who hosted the actor on the stage.

Filmmaker Shailendra Singh, who moderated the session at India Pavilion, recalled the actor's last trip to Mumbai with his wife and hoped they would revive an old film that the duo was supposed to do 15 years ago. In response to the filmmaker’s statement, Michael said, "If you find a project that we can do together, then I would look forward to coming back to India... The film is an international language”.

Michael Douglas was also felicitated with an honorary Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival for his contribution to cinema. The actor said, "It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities, and excellence in storytelling.

From my first time here in 1979 for The China Syndrome to my most recent premiere for Behind the Candelabra in 2013, the festival has always reminded me that the magic of cinema is not just in what we see onscreen but, in its ability, to impact people all around the world.”

At Cannes, he also recalled how it was difficult for the audience to digest the intimate scenes in his film, Basic Instinct when it was shown back in the 90s. He said, “Seeing a lot of those sex scenes on the Grand Palais’ huge screen, it was a little overwhelming for a lot of people. We had a very quiet dinner afterward; everyone was sort of digesting it.”

Michael Douglas is best known for his role as Dr. Hank Pym in Ant-Man films.

Latest Entertainment News