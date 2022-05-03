Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian & boyfriend Pete Davidson's PDA in the most expensive dress grabs eyeballs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KIM KARDASHIAN FAN PAGE Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrived at the Met Gala 2022 in style. The couple made their first appearance together at the star-studded event. After seeing their pictures and PDA from the biggest fashion night, it's safe to say that the two are madly in love with each other. While Pete chose a classy tuxedo, Kim turned into a golden girl as she donned a glittering dress.

For Met Gala, Kim Kardashian wore a replica of Marilyn Monroe's famous gown, along with a white fuzzy shawl. While walking the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet, the theme of which was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', Kim donned Marilyn's original 60-year-old dress that she had worn while famously singing "Happy Birthday Mr President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kim revealed that in order to fit into the dress she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks. "It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit," she said. ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 looks invite funniest memes and jokes

Apart from her Marilyn makeover, Kim also debuted a new blonde hairstyle as she stepped onto the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was dressed in a Dior suit and sunglasses at the event. The model actress completed her glamorous look with diamond earrings.

Detailing her process for losing weight for the big night, she stated, "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict." When it finally fit, she explained, "I wanted to cry tears of joy." ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla wears golden Sabyasachi saree with Schiaparelli metal bustier

For the unversed, Kim shares four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 with her ex-husband Kanye West. She filed to divorce West in February 2021 and was declared legally single this month.