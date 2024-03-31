Meena Kumari's Death Anniversary: Did you know Tragedy Queen left most precious thing for Gulzar in her will?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Tragedy Queen Meena Kumari died on 31 March 1972

Whenever there is talk of beautiful actresses in the film industry, its mention is incomplete without the name of Meena Kumari. She started gaining name and fame at an early age. Neither lack of wealth, nor lack of beauty, yet Meena Kumari continued to yearn for love throughout her life. As beautiful as Meena Kumari was, her life was equally painful. The queen of charming looks and beautiful features died on 31 March 1972 after slipping into a coma. And today on her death anniversary, let's have a look at a tragic but beautiful love life.

Early days

Meena Kumari's childhood was spent in poverty. When she was born, having two daughters, her father left her in an orphanage, but after some time, he couldn't bear to see his daughter cry and he brought her back. Meena Kumar was four years old when she started working in films. Mahjabeen alias Meena Kumari's father used to forcibly take her to the sets. Due to work, Meena Kumari's education and along with it her childhood was also left behind.

Meena Kumari became most famous as the 'Tragedy Queen'. But she was called by many other names. Her real name was Mahjabeen Bano. During her childhood days, Meena Kumari's eyes were very small, hence her family members used to call her 'Chinese'. Meena Kumari started acting in films at the age of about four years. Director Vijay Bhatt had cast Meena Kumari in 'Leatherface'. By the age of 13, he had starred in 'Adhuri Kahani', 'Pooja', 'Ek Hi Bhool', 'Nai Roshni', 'Kasauti', 'Vijay', 'Garib', 'Pratigya', 'Behan' and 'Lal Haveli'. Had worked in films. Meena Kumari mostly worked with Vijay Bhatt. He did not like Meena Kumari's name 'Mahjabeen'. Therefore, Vijay Bhatt named Meena Kumari 'Baby Meena'.

A look at her love life

The first chapter of Meena Kumari's love life started with writer and director Kamal Amrohi. Veteran journalists say that Kumari had seen his photo in a newspaper and liked him ever since. After this, when they met, it did not take much time for Kamal to fall for her. However, Kamal was already the father of two wives and three children. Despite this, Meena dared to love him. Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi got married secretly. No one knew anything for several months. But when the actress's father came to know about it, Meena left all her ancestral property there and left with some sarees. In the beginning, everything was good, but later distance started growing between Kamal and Meena. Reports say that Kamal could not tolerate Meena's popularity and imposed restrictions on her. So, after years, Meena ended her relationship with Kamal.

Meena Kumari and Dharmendra were together?

By the time Dharmendra came into the film industry, Meena Kumari had become a superstar. On her recommendation, Dharmendra got work in many films. Meena Kumari also enhanced Dharmendra's personality. She taught him the tricks of acting and in this connection, she was able to come close to him. Both of them had a soft corner for each other in their hearts, but since they were married, they did not take anything further. A photo of Dharmendra and Meena Kumari had gained a lot of attention at that time, which is considered to be the reason for the fight between Kamal and Meena Kumari and the beginning of the end of their marriage. Dharmendra stopped his love for Meena Kumari because he was married and the father of two children (Sunny and Bobby Deol). However, when he met Hema Malini, he freed himself from all boundations and married her after converting to Islam.

Gulzar saahab has Meena Kumari's diaries

Due to suspicion, Kamal Amrohi often kept an eye on Meena Kumari. Wherever she went, she had amazing bodyguards with her. Meena, who was fed up with this restriction, wanted a few moments of peace. During this time, she also came close to Gulzar. Both of them were very fond of poetry. This was one of the reasons which brought Meena closer to Gulzar. The song and film writer was also impressed by Meena Kumari's poetic style and acting. In their free moments, both of them used to talk about this common interest. In the last days of her life, Meena Kumari had left a valuable thing in the name of Gulzar in her will. She handed over her personal diaries, in which she used to write poetry, to Gulzar and bid goodbye the world.

