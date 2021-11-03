Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANUSHI CHHILLAR Manushi Chhillar's fan wishes her on Diwali with her face on firecrackers box; her reply wins hearts

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with film Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar received a unique Diwali wish from her fan. One of her fans, shared a picture of boxes of firecrackers with Manushi’s face on it. Sharing the pictures he wrote, "Iss Diwali Manushi aapke naam.(This Diwali is dedicated to you)"

Manushi urged her fans and followers to to have a pollution free Diwali. She urged them to celebrate without fireworks, keeping environmental concerns in mind ​as she re-shared the post on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Thank you. This is really humbling but have a safe and clean Diwali. Let’s keep everyday pollution free. We all know it’s the need of the hour."

​On the professional front, Manushi is soon going to make it to the big screen with a historical action drama film Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is based on the life and heroism of Prithviraj Chauhan. The film had completed a major chunk of its filming before the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation. The film will feature Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi Chhillar will be playing the role of his beloved wife Sanyogita.

Talking about her debut film she said, "I'm thrilled to be back on the sets of 'Prithviraj' as I awfully missed the set life. I look forward to be on shoot every day because I'm absorbing a lot and I'm loving it. I was excited to be on sets with Akshay sir because I've learnt so much from him and there is so much more to learn."

Manushi revealed that Akshay is very encouraging of her work and she is grateful for it.

"I consider myself fortunate to be working with the team and everyone has been wonderful. It is daunting when you debut and you want to do your best and give it your all. Everyone including Akshay sir is very supportive and encouraging," she said.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 21 January 2022.