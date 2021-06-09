Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Manoj Bajpayee hints at how long fans have to wait for 'The Family Man season 3', says story is ready

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni have been gathering praises from all corners of the world for their stellar performances in the recently released web show The Family Man 2. The series has won a million hearts owing to its powerful storyline, direction and brilliant performances by the actors. Manoj, who is known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for essaying the role of Srikant Tiwari, who is juggling between being a family man and a secret agent. Well, in the final episode of second season got us a idea what the third season could possibly have in store for fans.

The third season is set during the COVID19 pandemic, and now, star Manoj Bajpayee has provided an estimated timeline about just how long fans might have to wait.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Manoj, who plays secret agent, said that there is no writers room in place currently, as a lockdown is in effect. "Everyone is locked up. Let the world open, let this country open fully. And when they start working... I'm very sure they will be taking it forward with Amazon. When it is greenlit they will start turning the story into a screenplay, because the story is with them, that is ready."

He added, "If everything goes right, it will still take one-and-a-half years, or more than that, for the third season to be ready."

Created by Raj and DK, 'The Family Man' is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, ably portrayed by Manoj, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

The second season of the show started streaming on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Actor Samantha Akkineni essayed an important role as 'Raji' in the second season, which also features Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Vedant Sinha.