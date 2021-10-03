Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SREEDHARPILLAI Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee passes away at 83; condolences pour in over social media

In a shocking development, Padmashree winner Manoj Bajpayee's father R.K Bajpayee passed away at the age of 83 today morning. The condition of Manoj's father was very critical from the past few days. After hearing the news of his father's demise, the Bollywood actor has rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project. His funeral will take place at 1:30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat, New Delhi.

Director Avinash Das took to Twitter to pay his last respects. "Manoj Bhaiya's father is no more. Missing the moments spent with him. I took this picture in Bhitiharwa Ashram. He was a man of great endurance. Always kept himself away from his son's success. He was a great man," he tweeted.

A few days back, Bajpayee's father was admitted to a hospital in the national capital. At that time, the 'Satya' actor who was shooting for the same project, immediately left for Delhi to be with his family in such difficult times.

In a recent interview with ANI, Manoj had spoken about how his father pushed him to complete his studies before pursuing his passion for acting.

"I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father's dream. He did not want me to leave studies..So I really wanted to fulfill his dream and somehow managed to complete the course and take a degree," he had shared.

On the work front, the actor recently won an award for his role in 'The Family Man 2' web series at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021. 'The Family Man 2', streaming on Amazon Prime Video, bagged two awards at the film festival -- the second going to Samantha Akkineni.

The cast of the series also includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharad Kelkar, Seema Biswas, and the child actors Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha.