Manoj Bajpayee calls Ashlesha Thakur aka Dhriti his favourite 'The Family Man' co-star

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has named his favourite co-star from 'The Family Man' series and it is none other than her on screen daughter Dhriti. On Wednesday, Manoj Bajpayee shared a tweet by Ashlesha Thakur, who played his daughter. Taking to her social media, Ashlesha had dropped series of pictures from the sets of The Family Man season 2. The pictures show the kid actress enjoying on the sets. In one pic she had blood smeared on her face while in another she is eating ice-cream.

Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Bruises, sweat & tears matched with fits of laughter, high fives & lots of hugs. Our incredibly creative & generous cast, crew, outstanding fans-it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real & will keep it growing @rajndk @Suparn @sumank @BajpayeeManoj."

Retweeting her post, Manoj wrote, "Most favourite actor on the set @ashleshaat."

Fans had also heaped praises on Ashlesha for her performance on the show.

The new season of The Family Man has seen an unprecedented response from audiences, since its launch on Amazon Prime Video on June 4th. Besides its intense performances, gripping storyline, and flawless direction, the audience can’t seem to get enough of the incredible soundtrack. The series has Samantha Akkineni in her debut Hindi role, as a Sri Lankan Tamil suicide bomber named Raji, and also brings back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar in familiar roles.

Directed by Raj and DK, 'The Family Man 2' is featured at the fourth spot on IMDb's list of most popular shows. The series however, faced the ire of certain sections before release, over allegations that it depicted Tamils in an "objectionable manner".

