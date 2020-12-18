Image Source : FREEPIK Malayalam actress speaks about recent experience of being groped inside mall

A young Malayalam actress opened up about a recent experience of being groped inside the mall on her social media. She expressed her anger for not being able to react when she was harassed and encouraged the women stating that she hopes they have the courage to slap on the face of such men. She said that being a woman is tiring as we have to keep ourselves protected all the time.

Sharing her experience, she said, "Two men walked past me in a generously spaced aisle in the hypermarket which barely had people crowding and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hand on my back while walking past me. Because it caught me off guard, I couldn’t react immediately. I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt, but you know when something is just not right, you feel it."

She added, "I was clearly not. The fact that it looked deliberate even for her made it clear that I was not imagining this. I was blank for a minute trying to process this. I walked towards them, but they completely ignored me. I made sure that he knew I understood. And they both left the aisle immediately."

"He wanted to know the names of the movies I have been a part of. We turned a cold shoulder and asked the guy to mind his own business and leave. When my mom walked towards us, they left."

She further revealed that she is also angry because the two men who touched her inappropriately might still do the same to other women. She added, "Being a woman has been very tiring, to be on guard every minute as you step out of your house. To watch my clothes when I bend and turn. To guard my chest with my arms in a crowd. The list goes on. It is all because of these sick men. You take away our safety, you take away our comfort and the joy of our womanhood. I despise you"

The police would register an FIR soon in the case and has confirmed that the incident has been captured on CCTV cameras inside the mall. An officer at the Kalamassery police station confirmed that the complaint will be registered after the two men have been identified.