Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani wrap up the shoot of Mohit Suri's Malang

The cast of the film Malang viz Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu attended the wrap-up party thrown by the makers of the film on Sunday. Director Mohit Suri and producer Bhushan Kumar along with the cast took to their social media handles to share pictures from the bash.

Mohit on Monday took to Instagram showing the cast posing with each other and wrote: "Madness !! Mayhem !!Malang ! filmwrap."

Anil too posted a string of pictures on his Instagram account. "The mast malangs of 'Malang'! #aboutlastnight #thatsawrap," Anil wrote.

Disha Patani also shared pictures from the last day of the shoot and wrote, "Last day of #malang with my lovely team."

Previously in an interview, Mohit said, "With Malang, I am essentially returning to the genre I enjoy the most. It will be intense, edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me." The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman. It will release on February 14, 2020.

-With IANS inputs

