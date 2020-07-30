Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITAARORA Malaika Arora on sister Amrita: She has been like my own child

Dancing diva Malaika Arora recently got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: "Parents give you direction in life and support you. But our siblings also support us, and that is something we should be happy and proud about."

Malaika recalled she used to take care of Amrita when their mother was at work. "From eating to getting her ready to going to school, I would help her do all her work. I still remember Amrita used to go to the washroom in school after taking permission from her teacher on the condition I was present there. She has been like my own child," said Malaika.

"Now that she has her own kids, she behaves like my older sister, she gives me advice. We share a close and strong bond. We have had our share of days where we would fight, not speak with each other, but she was always the first one to say sorry whether it was her mistake or not," she added.

Meanwhile, Dance diva Malaika Arora recently stepped out for shooting amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She took to social media and posted her experience of resuming work after four months of lockdown. "Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months... had a mixed bag of emotions... excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on...Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation and I was so excited to meet all my friend," she wrote on Instagram.

"With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work. The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place," Malaika wrote.

