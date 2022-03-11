"I did feel scared, vulnerable, frightened," says Malaika Arora on being single mother to Arhaan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE (Left) Malaika Arora with son Arhaan, (Right) Arhaan with father Arbaaz Khan

They co-parent co-parent their son Arhaan.

Malaika Arora keeps making headlines for her gorgeous style statement and killer moves. He has been ruling the showbiz with her performances for many years and continue to surprise her fans. While her professional life is always shining, Malaika has seen her share of ups and downs in her personal life. During her separation from Arbaaz Khan, the actress was trolled and called out for having an affair with Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Malaika Arora opened up on being a single mother to their son Arhaan and how she felt when she took the big decision.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora said, "When I took that decision or that step to be a single mother, I didn't (pause). At that point, you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how you gonna manage I think that's a very normal human reaction. But having said that I also knew that it is something I have to take on. I have to be responsible."

"Yes, I did feel scared, vulnerable, frightened, all of those emotions. But I also felt that I had to take one day at a time. I couldn't take giant leaps because that is just not possible. I had to see what every day would unfold for me," she added.

Even after her separation from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika has been the target of trolls. Soon after she announced her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, netizens questioned their age gap and also accused her of 'cheating'. However, the diva stood her ground and did not let the troll shake her. In one of the recent interview, Arjun also praised Malaika for the same and said, "We stood by each other through this relationship, facing speculation, facing brickbats, facing chatter, unnecessary at times, because of social media toxicity. It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because of the fact that we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity."

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years before they called it quits. They got divorced in 2017 and decided to co-parent their son Arhaan.

In 2019, Malaika made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor Instagram official when she shared a loved-up post on his birthday.

On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan is dating Italian model, actress, and dancer Georgia Andriani.