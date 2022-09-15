Malaika Arora's gift to Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula makes her do the 'happy dance'

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE/ANSHULAKAPOOR, MALAIKAARORA Malaika Arora gifts to Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most popular couples in B-Town. The pair often turns heads due to their on-point fashion game. Ever since the couple have come out about their romance, they never shy away from expressing love to each other in public eye. They often embark on vacations together and share sneak peeks on social media. They are also often spotted in the city as they step out for dinner dates and quality time. Over the time, Malaika has also formed a close bond with Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor. Recently, Malaika gifted an outfit to Anshula, and the latter took to her Instagram stories to thank her.

On Wednesday, Anshula Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a happy dance. In the video, she is seen wearing a Disney outfit and dancing her heart out. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Disney goodies always call for a happy dance." She then thanked Malaika and expressed her admiration for the outfit. Malaika was quick to reply to her. She reposted her story and wrote, "Love the happy dance n the jumper on you," along with heart emoticons. The outfit was from a brand Malaika had collaborated with.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANSHULAKAPOORAnshula Kapoor's Instagram story

Earlier, when Arjun Kapoor graced the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, along with Sonam Kapoor, he spilled some beans on his relationship with Malaika Arora. "I think I've lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything. I can't just jump on her (Malaika). The first reaction could be 'What do you mean?' If you ease people in, they'll understand," Arjun said.

The actor further went on to say, "I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It's not that we didn't talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villain 2. The actor will now be seen in the upcoming films Kuttey and The Lady Killer, among other projects.

