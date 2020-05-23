Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORA/KAREENAKAPOOR Malaika Arora ditches gym wear for kaftans, Kareena Kapoor reveals one thing she hasn't changed

The coronavirus lockdown has stalled various people from meeting their best friends. Thanks to social media, you can keep a check on what your best friends are up to. Similar was the case with two Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora who are BFFs of the town. Recently, Malaika made the weekend of her fans brighter by sharing a selfie and a boomerang of herself wearing a kaftan instead of the usual gym wear and sporting the no-makeup look. Soon, her photo was caught the attention of Bebo who in the comments section revealed one thing which the diva hasn't replaced for sure. For the unversed, kaftans are Kareena's 'summer essentials' during the lockdown

Taking to Instagram and sharing the beautiful photo, Malaika wrote alongside, "Yeah my bebo ,, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown ..... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials…"

Have a look:

Kareena replied to the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress address to her and wrote, "The only thing you haven't replaced is juice with wine. Love you, Malaika."

Image Source : INSTA Kareena's post for Malaika

Both Kareena and Malaika have been very active on social media and sharing their activities for fans. The Angrezi Medium actress recently shared her self-care routine and wrote, "Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan, and homemade masks."

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha. The later happens to be the remake of 1994 film Forrest Gump in which she will feature opposite Aamir Khan. Her last release was Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

