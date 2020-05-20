Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGES Nairobi aka Alba Flores from Money Heist speaking fluent Telugu in viral video leaves fans startled

Amid the lockdown, the makers of various web series witnessed tremendous response and in the wake of the same, the fourth season of Money Heist was released. To everyone's amazement, it became one of the most-watched shows and made its fan following in India as well. Not only this, but Money Heist has made its place in the list of top 10 trending shows on Netflix in the country after the launch of the latest season. And now another reason has left the fans startled. It's none other than a viral clip of actress Alba Flores who was seen playing the role of Nairobi in the Professor's team. The video features her as a woman from Andhra Pradesh wearing a sari and a bindi. But what caught everyone's attention was the ease with which the actor spoke Telugu.

The video is from her Spanish film Vicente Ferrer that released in 2013 in which she played the role of an Indian woman named Shamira. The plot revolved around a Jesuit missionary who visits India to spread the word of God. Sharing her photo on Instagram, a fan wrote, "Can y’all believe that she played such heavy roles right in the start of her career. I mean, if THAT was the start, I can’t imagine what she’ll do in the future, she’s already above the skies right now, and she achieved ALL of this fame and love with side roles."

Watch the viral video of Nairobi here:

Soon, the internet was mesmerized with her talent and people started appreciating her on Twitter. Look how fans went bonkers after the clip went viral on social media:

#MoneyHeist bloods, check this gem! Our very own Nairobi aka Alba Flores speaking Telugu (acting as a Spanish-Telugu translator) in her portrayal of Shamira in the TV movie 'Vincente Ferrer', shot in India. Nairobi in saree vera! Even her Telugu sounds like Spanish. Too cute! :D pic.twitter.com/CHJjfeQQGm — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) May 17, 2020

😍 @AlbaGlezVilla you already stole lots of hearts from India by playing #Nairobi,

After watching this phenomenal act of #shamira and your telgu fluency we are more mesmerize with you.

Love from India.#MoneyHeist #moneyheistnairobihttps://t.co/1CdKBjAvyn — Asim Shaikh عاصم شیخ (@asim_shk13) May 20, 2020

Alba Flores, who played as Nairobi in Money Heist, Acted as a Telugu Woman in Vicente Ferrer (2013) 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZA0oHMfGAQ — S.B.K (@saibalajik) May 16, 2020

In an interview with BehindwoodsTV, the director of Money Heist-- Alex Rodrigo acknowledged the show's popularity in India and chose his version with Bollywood actors. He said that he would want Ayushmann Khurrana to play the Professor, Ajith Kumar as Bogota, Mahesh Babu as Tamayo, Shah Rukh as Berlin, Ranveer Singh as Denver and Surya as Suarez.

Watch the trailer of Money Heist here:

