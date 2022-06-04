Major: Allu Arjun calls Adivi Sesh 'man of the show,' says film 'touches every Indian heart'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADIVI SESH/ALLU ARJUN Adivi Sesh and Allu Arjun

Adivi Sesh's Major was released on June 3 and received a positive response from the audience and critics. Tollywood star Allu Arjun also watched the film and then took to social media to appreciate it. Congratulating Adivi Sesh and his team for delivering such a fantastic film, he referred Adivi as 'the man of the show.' The Pushpa actor also showered love on Mahesh Babu, who produced the film.

Calling Major a 'heartwarming experience’, he tweeted "Big congratulations to the entire team of #MajorTheFilm. A very heart touching film. Man of the show Adivi Sesh does his magic once again. Excelled work by director Sashi Tikka. Beautifully crafted. Big congratulations and my personal respect to Mahesh Babu for giving the audience such a heartwarming experience. Major: A story that touches every Indian heart." ALSO READ: Major: Sandeep Unnikrishnan's emotional father applauds Adivi Sesh and team after watching the film

In response to Allu Arjun’s tweet, Adivi Sesh wrote, "Thank you so much for “AA”LL the love, From #Kshanam to #Major Your support, grace and kindness has been incredible. It means a lot to me personally. You gifted #Pushpa on my birthday (Dec 17) and now you have made the success of #Major even sweeter #MajorTheFilm."

Rana Daggubati too loved the film. He wrote, "#MajorTheFilm very well done. The cast and crew at their best. @AdiviSesh #Sashi great piece to tell story of. And a huge huge congratulations to @SharathWhat and #AnuragReddy so proud of you guys and the @urstrulyMahesh you’ve backed awesome talent."

Adivi Sesh is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way and with the film crossing Rs 13 crore worldwide on its opening day. He not only wowed audiences and critics alike, but also had industry heavyweights like Allu Arjun rooting for him, praising his powerful and sensitive performance in 'Major.'

'Major' is the film that traces the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery before he attained martyrdom in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Adivi Sesh portrays the titular role and was unanimously praised by fans and audiences for playing the Major with utmost dignity and grace.