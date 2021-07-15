Major actor Adivi Sesh wishes Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mother on her birthday: You and Uncle have me for life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADIVI SESH Major actor Adivi Sesh wishes Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mother on her birthday; SEE PIC

Actor Adivi Sesh who is all set to play the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for the upcoming film Major, on Thursday took his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note for martyr's mother. To mark her birthday, Adivi expressed his gratitude towards the parents of late army officer.

Adivi Sesh shared a picture with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mother and father to wish the martyr's mother saying, "Happy Birthday Aunty :) I’m honoured to play your son in #MajorTheFilm. Thank you for believing in me. For being there for me. No matter what, You and Uncle have me for life. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan".

Take a look:

Last year, on the death anniversary of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh opened up about an emotional experience with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mother, saying, "We had already said our byes to uncle and aunty and were standing near the lift and dur se aunty ne mujhe dekha and she said 'Idhar aao' in heavily accented hindi, so I went to her and she looked me in the eye and she said 'durse bilkul mera beta lag raha hai.' She had a tear in her eye when she said that. I think that is the moment I knew, that I had their permission to tell a story inspired by their son's life."

The makers of Major had released the teaser of the film tracing the varied dimensions of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, from his childhood, teenage to his glorious years in the army.

Celebrating the heroics of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major not only depicts his death but embraces the spirit with which he lived. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the multilingual film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is slated to release this year.

