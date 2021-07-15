Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AASHIRVADCINE Bro Daddy: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer goes on floors today

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday began filming his second directorial feature, Bro Daddy here. Described as a fun family drama, the film features superstar Mohanlal, Prithiviraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Bro Daddy reunites Mohanlal and Prithviraj after the latter's 2019 directorial debut Lucifer, which featured the 61-year-old actor in the lead role.

The actor-director took to Instagram and posted a picture from the film's set with Kalyani to mark the first day of filming.

"'Bro Daddy', shoot day one," the 38-year-old actor captioned the picture.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, "Bro Daddy" is written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal.

"With all your blessings we have started #BroDaddy shoot today in Hyderabad," read a tweet on the official Twitter handle of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal took to his Twitter and shared a video from the sets. "Pooja at the sets of #BroDaddy today, marking the beginning of its shoot!," he wrote in the caption.

Bro Daddy will be majorly shot indoors following COVID-19 safety guidelines. Even though the project was initially supposed to be filmed entirely in Kochi, the team had to shift to Hyderabad as the Kerala Government has not permitted films shootings in the state.

Deepak Dev will score the music for the film, which will be edited by Akhilesh Mohan. The film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj was recently seen in the Malayalam crime thriller "Cold Case", which was released on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Superstar Mohanlal's mega project in Malayalam 'Marakkar, the Lion of Arabian Sea' directed by his close friend and ace director Priyadarshan is all set for release on August 12. Mohanlal, known for his flexibility and adaptability to any character will play the key role of Marakkar.

-with PTI inputs