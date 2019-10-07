Bhagyashree shares an empowering message on Navratri, internet nods

Bhagyashree's shares an empowering message on Navratri, internet approves

Bhagyashree, aka Bhagyashree Patwardhan, is no unknown name in the Indian film industry. Many of you might remember her as coy Suman with the 'Friends' cap in movie 'Maine Pyar Kiya' along with co-star Salman Khan. The movie was a blockbuster, making Bhagyashree a household name and a superstar by the night. It is often said that she had a lot of offers lined up to star in other films, but she had put a condition to only star opposite her husband, actor Himalaya Dasani in a romantic lead. She did three movies with him after getting married and disappeared from the mainstream cinema.

Presently, she is known to be quite active on Instagram and has over 600k followers. Bhagyashree is a fitness enthusiast, regularly posting fitness videos. Recently, she took to Instagram to upload a picture of herself on Navratri, with a message that everyone should understand. The post read,

"Let us begin by celebrating life.

Woman is the epicenter of creation, of posterity, of energy.

Navratri is about celebrating the power within us."

And we couldn't agree more. When powerful women speak, the world listens. Hope this message reaches all her fans and they understand the true essence of the festival.

