Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
  5. Blast from the past: Madhuri Dixit's throwback photo made our hearts go uhu uhu!

One of the popular 90s actress Madhuri Dixit is known for sharing her throwback pictures and the latest one she did on Instagram took our breath away. Have you seen it?

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2020 19:25 IST
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has treated her fans with a throwback photograph of herself. Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a fringed look in the front and the rest of her hair is tied up in a neat bun.

She captioned the image: "I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind". Her photograph currently has over 359K likes on Instagram. Have a look at it here:

Fight Against Coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Madhuri Dixit frequently delights her fans by sharing priceless throwback pictures. Check them out here:

View this post on Instagram

Found this in my phone gallery & it brought back sweet sweet memories 😊 #flashbackfriday

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

View this post on Instagram

Little moments, big memories #PauseAndRewind

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

On the acting front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in "Kalank", which was directed by Abhishek Varman.

-With IANS inputs

