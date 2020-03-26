Blast from the past: Madhuri Dixit's throwback photo made our hearts go uhu uhu!

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has treated her fans with a throwback photograph of herself. Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a fringed look in the front and the rest of her hair is tied up in a neat bun.
She captioned the image: "I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind". Her photograph currently has over 359K likes on Instagram. Have a look at it here:
Madhuri Dixit frequently delights her fans by sharing priceless throwback pictures. Check them out here:
On the acting front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in "Kalank", which was directed by Abhishek Varman.
-With IANS inputs