Madhuri Dixit shares throwback photo, remembers 'roaming streets' freely

Bollywood's evergreen actress Madhuri Dixit is known not just for her films but also for her social media activity. She is quite active on various platforms and keeps on sharing pictures of herself and also what she is up to in her personal life. Yet again, she did the same when she shared another post on Instagram showing how badly she is missing pre-pandemic activities, especially roaming the streets freely. On Tuesday, Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture, wherein she can be seen happily posing for camera while standing on a road.

"When roaming the streets freely was a vibe in itself. The road less traveled," she captioned the post. Have a look at the same here:

Madhuri, a few days ago, penned an emotional birthday post for her 89-year-old mother. "My source of inspiration and my strength through all the ups and downs... Words fall short to express what you mean to me and our family. Happy Birthday aai," she had posted.

On the work front, Madhuri is currently busy judging the dance reality TV show, 'Dance Deewane 3'. Speaking of films, she was last seen in 'Kalank' in 2019.

-ANI