Late actor Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus passes away

Late actor Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus from his first wife passed away in Canada on Thursday. However, the reason for his death is yet to be known. Reportedly, Abdul Quddus stayed away from the limelight and was working as a security officer at an airport in Canada.

Earlier, in an interview with Rediff, Kadar had told why he stopped playing the villain on screen because of his elder son Abdul Quddus. He had said, "My elder son Quddus would come home after playing with his friends with his clothes all torn. As a villain, I always got beaten up in the end. His friends and classmates told him that his father beats up people and then, in the end, he gets beaten up. My son used to get angry at such comments and get into fights. One day, when he came home with a head injury, I became very upset and decided I would not accept villain roles anymore. ‘Himmatwala’, a comedy, was being made and I started doing comic roles from then on."

Veteran actor Kadar Khan is survived by his wife Hajra, sons Sarfaraz and Shahnawaaz, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. His son Sarfaraz has also acted in a few films like Tere Naam, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Wanted to name a few. Meanwhile, Kader's youngest son, Shah Nawaz had completed his education in Canada and worked as an assistant in movies like Mileinge Mileinge, Vaada, and Humko Tum Se Pyaar Hai.

Kader Khan, best known for penning some of the most powerful dialogues and comic timing as an actor had worked in more than 300 films. The actor passed away on January 1 due to prolonged illness. He was 81.