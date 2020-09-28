Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHABHOSLE Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: Sister Asha Bhosle shares unseen childhood memory

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday and her younger sister, playback icon Asha Bhosle, shared a slice of childhood memory on the occasion. Bhosle tweeted a black and white picture of the Mangeshkar sisters -- Lata, Usha and Meena along with her. "Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days through this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her," she tweeted alomng with the picture, where Lata is seen sitting on a chair in a saree.

Wishes from celebrities continued pouring in all of Monday. "Everytime I hear your voice it brings out so many emotions. Lata didi, wishing you a healthy, safe and blessed year ahead," Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote on Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday Lata didi," Ayushmann Khurrana posted on Instagram Story, adding with his post a clip of Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen hit "Piya tose naina laaga re", from the 1965 film, "Guide".

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 with the song "Naachu ya gade, khelu saari, mani haus bhaari…" for Marathi film "Kiti Hasaal" (1942). The 1989 Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient has sung in mpore than a thousand Hindi films and recorded in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. She has sung mainly in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese.

In 2001, she was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, and has so far been the recipient of three National Film Awards, besides numerous popular awards.

