Lata Mangeshkar pens adorable birthday wish for younger sister Usha Mangeshkar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/USHAMANGESHKAR Lata Mangeshkar pens adorable birthday wish for Usha Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar shared a special birthday wish for her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar who ringed in her 85th birthday on Tuesday (December 15). Lata Mangeshkar shared a video of their concert together in Mumbai on March 9, 1997, where the two can be seen 'Gore Gore O Baanke Chore'. To this, the melody queen took to her Twitter to pen down a heartfelt note for her sister.

While captioning the post, Lata Mangeshkar blessed her younger sister with happiness and prosperity in life. “Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Usha ka janamdin hai. Usha 1952 se gaa rahi hai. Main usko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aashirwad deti hun ki wo deerghayu ho, hamesha sukhi rahe aur gaati rahe (Today is my younger sister Usha Mangeshkar’s birthday. She has been singing since 1952. I extend my heartfelt wishes across to Usha and pray for her long life. May she continues to sing and impress people with her melodious voice.”

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Usha ka janamdin hai. Usha 1952 se gaa rahi hai. Main usko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aashirwad deti hun ki wo deerghayu ho, hamesha sukhi rahe aur gaati rahe. https://t.co/sVu8Qy8Z2Q — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 15, 2020

In another tweet, Lata ji also shared 'Mungda' video song and wrote "Usha ko 3 state awards mile hain aur is saal ka Maharashtra rajya ka Lata Mangeshkar puraskar bhi mila hai. Wo ek acchi chitrakar aur sangeetkar bhi hai."

Usha ko 3 state awards mile hain aur is saal ka Maharashtra rajya ka Lata Mangeshkar puraskar bhi mila hai.Wo ek acchi chitrakar aur sangeetkar bhi hai. https://t.co/WIVXwo3hmG , https://t.co/BDLJvdwbsx , https://t.co/af1c8Sce7Q , https://t.co/9SutK1fwcd @ushamangeshkar — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Usha Mangeshkar is the youngest child of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti. She came into the spotlight as a playback singer after singing some devotional songs for Jai Santoshi Maa (1975). Her famous Hindi film duet is Aplam Chaplam Chaplai Re from the movie Azad (1955) with sister Lata Mangeshkar.

Usha’s other well-known duet is O Albele Panchhi from Devdas (1955) with sister Asha Bhonsle and Tum Ko Piya Dil Diya from Shikari (1963) with Lata Mangeshkar.