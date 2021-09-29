Kylie Jenner takes parenthood 'one day at a time', urges other mothers to be kind to themselves

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIE JENNER Kylie Jenner

Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, feels that she was "always meant to" be a mother and seeing her daughter Stormi grow has been the "best part" of her last few years. She said: "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do. Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years."

Kylie takes parenthood "one day at a time" and urges other mothers to be kind to themselves, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!"

Kylie is launching her own baby care collection, Kylie Baby, which includes shampoos, conditioners, bubble baths, towels and travel cases. She said that her new venture is a dream come true.

She told Elle.com: "It was a dream of mine to create safe and effective products as a gift to my kids.

"As a new mom, I was curious and conscious about the products that would work best for my daughter's hair and skin. That's how I came up with the idea to launch a baby line with clean formulas that were gentle enough and would work for all skin and hair types without compromising quality."

Kylie announced on Instagram that she and Scott are expecting their second child together. In a video announcing the news, Kylie holds up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cuts to Scott, hugging her belly. Next, the proud parents get in the car with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi for an OBGYN appointment.

Kylie and Scott beam as the doctor tells them that the baby is "a couple of days away from a heartbeat."

The 90-second clip also features the moment that Kylie (with the help of Stormi) tell her mother Kris Jenner that she is once again expecting.