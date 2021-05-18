Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUNAL KEMMU Kunal Kemmu proves he is true-blue Anil Kapoor fan, shares video dancing to 'Jeena Nahi'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu on Tuesday shared a video where he is seen channelling his inner Anil Kapoor. To bring smile to the faces of his fans and followers amid the ongoing pandemic, the actor made a hilarious video. Actress and Kunal's wife Soha Ali Khan was capturing the after-effects of the Tauktae cyclone that hit Mumbai, when she shot the actor's dance. He gave an impromptu performance on Anil Kapoor's 'Jeena Nahi' song from the film Tezaab.

Kunal took to his Twitter handle and proved that he is a true Anil Kapoor fan by sharing the video in which he could be seen flaunting his never-seen-before side, as he danced to 'Jeena Nahi' song from the 1988 film 'Tezaab'.

Along with the video, he tweeted, "When my inner @AnilKapoor fan comes out Credits: @sakpataudi." The clip was filmed by Kunal's wife and actor Soha Ali khan. In the video, while filming, Soha goes to the terrace of her building to see the after-effects of heavy rains due to cyclone Tauktae. There she finds Kunal dancing and singing 'Jeena Nahi' while channeling his inner Anil fan.

The post was retweeted by several netizens, among whom was Anil himself who shared Kunal's video in a tweet that read, "Killed it!"

Kunal, who was last seen in the 2020 movie 'Lootcase', alongside Rasika Dugal and Vijay Raaz, will next be seen in the sequel of the 2013 movie 'Go Goa Gone'.

(With ANI Inputs)