Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan welcome baby boy, Hrithik Roshan, Shweta Bachchan congratulate the couple

"The Empire" star Kunal Kapoor on Monday said he and his wife, former investment banker Naina Bachchan have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. The actor, also known for films like "Rang De Basanti", "Aaja Nachle", and "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana", took to social media to share the announcement.

"To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings," he said in the statement.

Kunal and Naina Bachchan, niece of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, tied the knot in a private family ceremony in Seychelles in 2015. The actor was last seen in 2021's "Ankahi Kahaniya", a Netflix film.

After Kunal shared the happy news on social media, his close friend Hrithik Roshan posted a congratulatory message in nthe comments section, along with other celebs who shared loving messages for the couple.

"Love From hrithik machu," Hrithik wrote. Sussanne Khan wrote, "Bigggesttt congratulations kuns n nains.. u are gonna be incredible parents (sic)." Angad Bedi wrote, "Wowwwww congratulations (sic)," and Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Love you all."

Earlier, Kunal announced his maiden production, a biopic on Shiva Keshavan, who is a six-time Winter Olympian. Shiva has been taking part in the Winter Olympics in luge men's singles since the 1998 Nagano Games in Japan. He was also the Asian champion in 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017 and holds the Asian record in luge.

