Krushna misses the time he feasted on 'non veg' at Farah Khan's place

It's Throwback Tuesday for comedian Krushna Abhishek, who shared a picture with choreographer Farah Khan, saying he misses her and feasting on "non-veg" delicacies at her home. "Good Mor guys. Today I found a very old pic of mine and Farah mam. We were neighbors.. really miss my childhood at Juhu Tara road, our filmy building ...my father was a vegetarian so I use to chup chap eat non-veg at Farah Mam''s house..this is our home pic ...love you Farah didi #farahkhan #nehrunagar#oldmemories," he wrote on Instagram along with an image in which the little Krushna is seen sitting next to Farah.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "haha so cute".

Another one wrote: "such beautiful memory."

On the work front, Krushna is currently part of "The Kapil Sharma Show" in which he plays the role of Sapna.

