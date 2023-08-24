Kriti Sanon on winning Best Actress at National Film Award for Mimi: ‘Almost emotional…’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon on winning Best Actress at National Film Award for Mimi

Actress Kriti Sanon went above and beyond for her role in the movie Mimi. After winning several accolades since the release of the film, Kriti Sanon eventually bagged the National Film Award for her performance. In an interaction, she said, “I am too too excited, almost emotional, I cannot believe, actually, what just happened. I'm still sinking it in, pinching myself. It’s a big moment for me and for my entire family."

"In fact, Mimi has been a very special film, and to get the most prestigious award, the national award for it, I just cannot thank the jury enough for believing that my performance deserved this award. I'm a little speechless. With everything going on, I'm too overwhelmed. I just want to thank Dinesh Vijan who has actually always believed in me and in my potential and supported me throughout and gave me a film as special as Mimi, which I know I'm going to treasure all my life. Definitely, my director Laxman Utekar sir who, I remember while shooting the film, used to tell me, Mimi ab dekhna apko iss performance ke liye National Award milega. And I used to actually not believe it because I always thought it was too big a dream and too far away. I just didn't believe enough that I could actually get that."

Adding, she said, “He has actually held my hand throughout this film. After the winner was announced, I actually did call him up and told him how he used to tell me about winning the national award. It's a big moment, and everyone in my family is just very excited, and very emotional. A lot of gratitude in my heart at this point.”

When asked how she would be celebrating this feat, the actress shared, “I actually haven’t thought of how I will celebrate. Maybe, some of my close friends will come over. I just want to be surrounded by those who love me and whom I love. I want to be in my pajamas at home and have a good time. I want to really, really treasure this moment."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film portrays Kriti as a surrogate mother facing a dilemma when the adopting family declines to accept the baby. Alongside Kriti, the movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and Sai Tamhankar, resonating deeply with the viewers.

The 69th National Awards winners were announced today. The films that were censored from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, were in the running for a National Award this year.

