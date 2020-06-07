Kriti Sanon is missing 'lights, camera, action ', shares stunning throwback picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KRITISANON Kriti Sanon is missing 'lights and camera', shares stunning throwback picture

Kriti Sanon is a stunner in every sense and set hearts beating fast the moment she steps out in public. Be it a vacay with friends, awards show or a casual day out, the actress grabs attention with her super chic outfits. She also has a million-dollar smile and the looks to die for!. She has a huge fan base and knows how to keep them hooked with regular social media uploads. Now, amid the lockdown, the Arjun Patiala actress has been missing the lights, camera, and action. Kriti Sanon took to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome photograph of herself from a photo-shoot.

"Dear Lights, Camera, (Fan) & Action.. I miss you guys so much. #retrovibe," she captioned the image.

The actress had recently shared that she misses "the energy of performing on stage." During the lockdown, Kriti has been honing her cooking and baking skills.

Kriti, who was last seen on-screen playing Parvarti Bai in "Panipat", will next be seen in a film revolving around the concept of surrogacy titled "Mimi".

The film tells the tale of an aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

(With IANS Inputs)

