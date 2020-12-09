Kriti Sanon CONFIRMS she is COVID19 positive: Feeling fine and have quarantined

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KRITISANON Kriti Sanon CONFIRMS she is COVID19 positive

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID19. There were reports doing the rounds that the actress has been infected and now, with an Instagram post, she has confirmed the same. Kriti informed that she has quarantines herself and is feeling absolutely fine. She also said that she has been reading all the warn wishes her fans have been sending and is thankful to them

Kriti Sanon wrote, "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry about as I'm feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So I'm gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet!"

Kriti Sanon had recently returned after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film with actor Rajkumar Rao. She had posted a picture from the aircraft, announcing that she would be returning home after completing her schedule in Chandigarh a few days back. After this, the actress shared a picture of her room and also told that she is happy to come back to her bed after 15 days.

Also, when the actress arrived in Mumbai, she refused to remove the mask even after the paps asked her to. She claimed that she will not remove the mask for a minute.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. She also has a film with Rajkummar Rao. Also, there are rumours that the actress has bagged the lead role in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. The film is being directed by Om Raut.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page