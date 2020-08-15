Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITALOKHANDE, KRITISANON Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande & others join Sushant Singh Rajput's family for global prayer meet

Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor were some of the celebrities who shared photos and videos on social media to show their support to Sushant Singh Rajput's family as they organized a global 24-hours spiritual and prayer observation on Independence Day. The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday urged fans to share photos with folded hands and remember the actor in their prayers.

Kriti Sonan, who starred with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Raabta, shared a picture with folded hands following Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's appeal and wrote, "Because its always a good time to pray..Sending out Prayers and Positivity ...May the truth shine soon..Today, this independence day, lets also free ourselves from negativity and hate while we stand for our beliefs and for what is right."

Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also shared a video of her home temple and wrote, "Miracle-Man...A Startling soul.. An awe-inspiring personality..You will be missed Sushant....Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today."

Miracle-Man🔱

A Startling soul🌟⭐️💫.

An awe-inspiring personality 🪐🌏⭐️🌗

You will be missed Sushant 🌺🌸



Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/ikfCDsrtfS — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 15, 2020

Post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR at 10 am(IST) on 15th August. Let’s Pray together for truth to shine forth and for God to guide us. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #GodIsWithUs pic.twitter.com/DpJTQx5OnT — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 14, 2020

Ekta Kapoor, who roped in Sushant as a lead in his first TV show Pavitra Rishta, also shared a video in which she can be seen praying for the actor along with her son Ravie Kapoor. TV actor Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant also shared photos.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video of their family praying for the late actor together. She also urged fans to join the prayer meet by sharing photos with folded hands. "Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today," she said. Shweta's husband shared, "Globally, states and Governments are watching carefully if @itsSSR’s death case will receive an honest unbiased investigation. It’s a matter of India’s National pride now. Happy Independence Day. @shwetasinghkirt #GlobalPrayersForSSR #CBI4SSR"

Globally, states and Governments are watching carefully if @itsSSR’s death case will receive an honest unbiased investigation. It’s a matter of India’s National pride now. Happy Independence Day. @shwetasinghkirt #GlobalPrayersForSSR #CBI4SSR pic.twitter.com/hDe9g6Xf7C — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 15, 2020

As Sushant Singh Rajput's family organize Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer meet for the actor on Independence Day 2020, fans came forward to support them and trend #GlobalPrayerForSSR on Twitter. Check a few tweets here-

#GlobalPrayersForSSR



My prayers and love to SSR. Hope he is happy wherever he is now. And he is watching us smiling.❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/f9Ke0y9qny — ❤🔱@SSR❤💫 (@SRoy99110) August 14, 2020

Join me n this campaign #GlobalPrayersForSSR You can light a candle at wherever your . Let's end #Nepotism . The flames from this candle will also ensure #Nepotism #KollywoodMafia will be burned down and More talents will be seen on the silver screen. pic.twitter.com/kgVeVgWPDz — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 14, 2020

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!

Let's pray for a corruption-free govt and judicial system!

Let's pray for peace and unity in India!

Let's pray for justice for Sushant and his family!

JAI HIND!#GlobalPrayersForSSR@republic@TimesNow @ishkarnBHANDARI @its_SSR14 pic.twitter.com/hXrbNcn7gn — METATRON🇮🇳 (@Ahaana_UK) August 15, 2020

Everyone from Bacche to Bujurg wants justice for HIM



Everyone is praying for SSR@republic @Republic_Bharat



U r the the ray of hopes for us, please look into this matter @PMOIndia @AmitShah 🙏🙏#GlobalPrayersForSSR pic.twitter.com/dssWUDGsj6 — Soha Patel (@patelsoha18) August 15, 2020

