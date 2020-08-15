Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE updates: Ankita Lokhande shares bank statements, #PrayerForSSR trends

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE updates: The death case of Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier by the day with new revelations about his mental health and claims of the family come to light. On Friday, Enforcement Directorate (ED), who is investigating the case in money laundering allegations alleged by the actor's family, questioned Sushant's personal staff including his former manager Rajat Mewati, former bodyguard Ajay Dubey and domestic staff Dipesh Sawant for more than 10 hours. Along with flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant is the person who was present in Sushant's house on the day of the incident and even before that. This makes him a prime witness in the death case.

On the other hand, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was paying EMIs for her flat. The late actor's sister Shweta SinghvKirti also supported her and re-tweeted her post on his Twitter handle. Ankita said, "Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say."

On the second-month anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his family has organized a global prayer meet, urging fans to join in by sharing pictures on social media with folded hands and lighting candles in his name. They also urged fans to stand united and demand CBI probe in the actor's death investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister wrote, "It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day."

Post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR at 10 am(IST) on 15th August. Let’s Pray together for truth to shine forth and for God to guide us. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #GodIsWithUs @itsSSR https://t.co/jezbh6g4Me pic.twitter.com/L44qVaXT5q — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 14, 2020

